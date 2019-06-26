THOMPSON, G. Brian:
BA, MA, DipEdPsych, PhD, formerly of Karori and Lower Hutt. On June 22, 2019, peacefully at Lower Hutt; Aged 81 years. Dearly loved husband of Margaret, father and father-in-law of Derek & Kate, Rona & Adrien. Grandfather of Ava & Finn. Brother-in-law of David & Prue, Alan (dec) & Kathy, and Colin. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Salvation Army Community Ministries would be appreciated and may be made online at www.salvationarmy.org.nz or posted to: The Salvation Army, c/- PO Box 6161, Wellington. A service for Brian will be held in The Salvation Army Wellington Citadel, 92 Vivian Street, Wellington, on Friday, June 28, 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation at Karori Cemetery. Messages and tributes may be placed in Brian's tribute book at www.amemorytree.co.nz or posted to the Thompson family, c/- PO Box 127, Lower Hutt.
Published in Dominion Post from June 26 to June 27, 2019