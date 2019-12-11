TEMPLEY, Brian Nelson:
Of Otaki, on 9 December 2019, at Palmerston North Hospital, aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Janet. Beloved father and father-in-law of Kevin and Jennifer, Diane (dec) and Warren, Sharon and Collin. Loving Pop and Grandpop of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and will be sadly missed by all. A gathering and farewell for Brian will be held at the family home, 9 Iti Street, Otaki, on Thursday 12 December 2019 at 2.30pm.
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 11, 2019