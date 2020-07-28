SULLIVAN, Brian Francis:
Peacefully at Te Omanga Hospice. Aged 70 years. Beloved husband of the late Margaret. Loved father of Rachel, Michael and David. Adored grandad of Alana, Katherine, Jennifer, James and Matthew. Loved brother of Paul, Kevin, Maureen and Carey. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Te Omanga Hospice Trust, PO Box 30814, Lower Hutt 5040, and Wellington Free Ambulance at www.wfa.org.nz/donate/. A service for Brian will be held in Kingswood, Cnr King St and Cairo St, Upper Hutt, on Thursday 30 July 2020, at 2.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post on July 28, 2020