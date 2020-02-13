SNOOKS, Brian Gerard:
Brian died peacefully at Wellington Hospital on 8th February 2020 with family at his side. Brian was the beloved only son of Jerry and Helen (both dec); a much loved and adored brother of Yvonne & Phillip Leyland of Levin, Lorraine & Jack (dec), Bernadette & Todd and Teresa & Paul. He was a much loved uncle and great-uncle to his many nieces and nephews. Brian touched the lives of all those he met and will be sadly missed. The family would like to pass on their thanks and appreciation to all who cared for Brian; Prof Swee Tan and team at Hutt Hospital, The Wellington Blood & Cancer Centre, Dr David Hamilton and Dr Kate Clarke, the Palliative Care Team and Ward 6 East at Wellington Hospital, and Wellington Free Ambulance.
"Long may your big jib draw"
Messages to 'the Snooks family' may be posted c/- PO Box 723, Paraparaumu, or placed on Brian's tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz. A private service has been held and in lieu of flowers all donations to the Cats Protection League at www.catsprotectionwellington. org.nz would be appreciated.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 13, 2020