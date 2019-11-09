SKLENARS, Brian Edward:

Donné, together with Brian's extended family wish to express their heartfelt thanks to relatives, friends, neighbours and work colleagues who supported them in various ways during Brian's recent illness and at the time of his passing. We have appreciated the lovely personal messages of sympathy, cards, letters, flowers, food, phone calls, visits, tributes, and donations made to the Wellington Free Ambulance. A special thanks to the staff at Wairarapa Hospital for their care; to Fr Bruce England for his comforting words; to Kuranui and St Mary's Girls College Staff and pupils for their fitting tributes; and to all who travelled from near and far to be with us at the Requiem Mass. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement to each and every one of you.



