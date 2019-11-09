Acknowledgement

SKLENARS, Brian Edward:

Donné, together with Brian's extended family wish to express their heartfelt thanks to relatives, friends, neighbours and work colleagues who supported them in various ways during Brian's recent illness and at the time of his passing. We have appreciated the lovely personal messages of sympathy, cards, letters, flowers, food, phone calls, visits, tributes, and donations made to the Wellington Free Ambulance. A special thanks to the staff at Wairarapa Hospital for their care; to Fr Bruce England for his comforting words; to Kuranui and St Mary's Girls College Staff and pupils for their fitting tributes; and to all who travelled from near and far to be with us at the Requiem Mass. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement to each and every one of you.



Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 9, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Dominion Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers