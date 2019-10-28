SKLENARS, Brian Edward:
Of Greytown. On 25 October 2019 suddenly at Wairarapa Hospital. Aged 67 years. Dearly loved husband of Donné. Loved son of the late Agnes and Ned. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Neil and Karen, Jan, Anne, Paddy and Megan, John and Jill, loved brother-in-law of Denis and Shirley Edgar and the late Franz and Diane and Michele Edgar. Loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Well respected retired teacher of Kuranui College. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Wellington Free Ambulance (Wairarapa Service) PO Box 601, Wellington 6140, would be appreciated and can be left in the Church Foyer. Requiem Mass for Brian will be celebrated in St Luke's Church, Cnr Main and Church Streets, Greytown on Wednesday 30 October 2019 at 11.30am followed by burial at the Greytown Lawn Cemetery. Messages to the Sklenars family C/- PO Box 185, Carterton 5743 or visit www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 28, 2019