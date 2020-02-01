SIMPSON, Brian Robert:
Peacefully at Mary Potter Hospice on 30 January 2020, with family at his side. Dearly loved husband of Judy for 55 years. Much loved Dad of Pamela, Paul & Anne, Michelle & Mark, Tania & David, and Grandad of Jennifer and partner Jacob, Rebecca; Lauren and Justin; Jessica; Blayne and Kara. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mary Potter Hospice (marypotter.org.nz) would be appreciated. Messages to "The Simpson Family" PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254 or via www.heavenaddress.co.nz. A celebration of Brian's life will be held at the Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, on Wednesday 5 February 2020 at 10.00am, to be followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3, 2020