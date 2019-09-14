POGSON,
Brian Russell (Poggy):
On Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Hutt Hospital. Brian passed away peacefully with his family around him. Dearly loved husband of Judy. Loved dad and stepdad of Kim & David, Russell & Bronwyn, Brent & Fiona, and Tracey & Callan. Much loved Poppa to his fourteen grandchildren and Great-Poppa to one. Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Ben, Graham, Larraine, Kevin & Linda and Steven & Brenda.
R.I.P. My Darling.
In accordance with Brian's wishes a private family service has been held.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 14, 2019