PHILLIPS, Brian Raymond:
Of Paraparaumu. On Thursday, 14th May 2020, peacefully at Sevenoaks, Paraparaumu. Aged 92 years. Much loved husband of Gladys for 69 happy years. Loved father of Gary (& Joanne), Alan (& Sharon), Paul (& Bronwyn), and Neal (& Wendy). Loving grandfather of Tracey (& David), Sara (& Doug), Maxine (& Sebastion), John (& Zoe), Jamie, Isaac (& Lauren), Ashlee (& Alex), and Amber, and step-grandfather of Emma, Kate, and Sam (& Hope). Great-grandfather of Emily, Laura, and Quinn, and step-great-grandfather of Harrison, Zoe, and Ryder. Brian was predeceased by his brother, Ivan, and sister, Ngaire. Brian will be privately cremated at Kapiti Crematorium. Messages for the Phillips Family may be sent c/- PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254.
Published in Dominion Post on May 16, 2020