O'RILEY, Brian Ronald:
On Saturday 28 September 2019, peacefully at home. Aged 93 years. Beloved husband of Pearl, father and friend to Colleen & Joe, Margaret & Bruce, Gary & Jill and Maureen & Chris. Much loved Grandad and Great-Grandad. In lieu of flowers donations to Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated www.teomanga.org.nz or PO Box 30814, Lower Hutt 5040. A Service for Brian will be held in Kingswood, Cnr King & Cairo Streets, Upper Hutt, on Thursday 3 October, at 2.00pm. All messages to 'The O'Riley' family, C/- PO Box 30127, Lower Hutt.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 30, 2019