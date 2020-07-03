NORTHCOTT,
Brian William John:
At home in Paraparaumu, surrounded by his loving family on 1st July 2020, aged 83. Most dearly loved husband of Valerie; father of Carl and Sue; father-in-law of Wayne and Anna; grandfather of Darryl, Darren, Kylie, Lauren, Adam and Jamie. The family wish to sincerely thank the team from Mary Potter Hospice for their care of Brian. Messages to 'The Northcott family' may be posted C/- PO Box 723, Paraparaumu 5254, or placed on Brian's tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz In lieu of flowers donations to Mary Potter Hospice at www.marypotter.org.nz would be appreciated. A funeral service to celebrate Brian's life will be held on Saturday 4th July 2020, at Harbour City Funeral Home Chapel, 300 Kapiti Road, Paraparaumu, at 10.00am. Brian will then be laid to rest at Whenua Tapu Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on July 3, 2020