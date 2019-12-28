Brian LAMBERT

Service Information
Requiem Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Our Lady of Kapiti Church Hall, Presentation Way
Paraparaumu
Death Notice

LAMBERT,
Brian Spencer George (Bill):
Died peacefully at Kenepuru Hospital, on December 22nd, 2019. Dearly beloved husband of Helen, and the late June; Dear father of Gerard, John, Stephen, and James; dear grandfather of 12, great-grandfather of 7. Honoured by his stepchildren, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers donations to Voice for Life, PO Box 12-286, Thorndon, or our Church building fund PO Box 1, Paraparaumu. Messages to "the Lambert family" may be placed in Bill's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted C/- PO Box 723, Paraparaumu. Bill's Requiem Mass will be held at Our Lady of Kapiti Church Hall, Presentation Way, Paraparaumu, on Tuesday, December 31st, 2019, at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation.

Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 28, 2019
