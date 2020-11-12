KELLY, Brian Francis:
Of Levin. Peacefully on 11th November 2020, at Summerset Levin, aged 93 years. Much loved husband of the late Lucy. Loved Poppa of his 14 grandchildren and his 10 great-grandchildren and will be greatly missed by all. Huge thanks to all the staff at Summerset Rest Home and Hospital for their care and love of Brian. A service for Brian will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Weraroa Rd, Levin, at 2.00pm, on Friday 13 November. Messages c/- Kelly Family, 102 The Parade, Island Bay, Wellington.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 12, 2020