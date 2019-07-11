JAMES, Brian William:
Peacefully, surrounded by his family on 9 July 2019. Loved husband of Joan, son of Ellen (dec), brother of Beverley (dec) and brother-in-law of Dick (dec). Dedicated father to Paul and Tracey, Suzanne and Peter Conley, Mark and Julie, Catherine and Paul Smith, Phillippa and Paul Harford. Enthusiastic and proud grandfather and great-grandfather to Kori, Jared, Grace, Josh, Jason, Amanda, Jasmine, Tyler, Rhiannan, Ariya, Gabrielle, Luke (dec), Katie, Matthew, Theo, Ilya, Eli and Jordan.
An all round good bloke.
You are gone but will never be forgotten.
A service to celebrate Brian will be held in Gee and Hickton's Guardian Chapel, 6 Norrie Street, Porirua, at 1.30pm, on Friday 12 July. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated.
Published in Dominion Post on July 11, 2019