Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brian HURST. View Sign Death Notice



It is with great sadness, the Hurst family announce the loss of their beloved husband, Dad, stepdad, Grandad and Great-Grandad Brian, on 31st July 2019. Aged 81. A fun loving, generous and caring man who after 2 years has lost his battle to cancer. Brian passed away with his wife Louise at his side. Thank you to all our family and friends near and far for the love and support during this time.

Good night, sleep tight you wonderful man.

Love always





Louise, Michael, Mark, Stuart, Nicholas and stepson Mark xxxxxx. A celebration of Brian's life will be held at Wootten Farm, Old Coach Road, Otaki on Saturday 10th August, at 1.00pm. Private cremation to follow.







HURST, Brian Derek:It is with great sadness, the Hurst family announce the loss of their beloved husband, Dad, stepdad, Grandad and Great-Grandad Brian, on 31st July 2019. Aged 81. A fun loving, generous and caring man who after 2 years has lost his battle to cancer. Brian passed away with his wife Louise at his side. Thank you to all our family and friends near and far for the love and support during this time.Good night, sleep tight you wonderful man.Love alwaysLouise, Michael, Mark, Stuart, Nicholas and stepson Mark xxxxxx. A celebration of Brian's life will be held at Wootten Farm, Old Coach Road, Otaki on Saturday 10th August, at 1.00pm. Private cremation to follow. Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Dominion Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers