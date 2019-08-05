HURST, Brian Derek:
It is with great sadness, the Hurst family announce the loss of their beloved husband, Dad, stepdad, Grandad and Great-Grandad Brian, on 31st July 2019. Aged 81. A fun loving, generous and caring man who after 2 years has lost his battle to cancer. Brian passed away with his wife Louise at his side. Thank you to all our family and friends near and far for the love and support during this time.
Good night, sleep tight you wonderful man.
Love always
Louise, Michael, Mark, Stuart, Nicholas and stepson Mark xxxxxx. A celebration of Brian's life will be held at Wootten Farm, Old Coach Road, Otaki on Saturday 10th August, at 1.00pm. Private cremation to follow.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 5, 2019