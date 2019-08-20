GUNSON, Brian Ernest:
On Sunday 18 August 2019, aged 77. Much loved husband of Pat, father and father-in-law of Michelle & Declan, and Jolie & Simon. Grandfather of Tyree, Kaelen and Simone. Cherished brother and brother-in-law of Patricia, Anne-Maree and Stephen, Julie and Leonie (dec), and loved and respected by his nieces and nephews. Brian is at Hongoeka Marae in Plimmerton and his service will be at 11.00am on Wednesday 21 August 2019. Brian would love you to wear something colourful.
A kind and generous man who was much loved by
all who knew him.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 20, 2019