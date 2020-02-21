GRIMSTRUP, Brian Patrick:
On 18 February 2020 at Wellington Hospital, after a long illness. Aged 84. Ex Farmers Cuba Street. Dear friend of Bruce. Loved uncle of family and friends. In lieu of flowers donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and can be left at the service. Messages to the family c/- PO Box 50514, Porirua. A service will be held for Brian at Gee and Hickton's Guardian Chapel, 6 Norrie Street, Porirua, on Wednesday 26 February at 3.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020