FROST, Brian Stanley:
On 1 July 2019 at Hutt Hospital; aged 70 years. Dearly loved husband of Jan, (and the late Mary). Loved father of Janine and Paul; loved stepfather and father-in-law to Collette & Wayne Goodfellow, and Matthew Simpson. Loved Grandad of Chantelle, Jackie, Joshua and Oliver. Loved son of the late Stan & Norma. Donations to Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Brian will be held at Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Road & Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt (TODAY), Friday, July 5, at 10.30am, followed by a private cremation. Messages and tributes may be posted to "the Frost Family", C/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post from July 4 to July 5, 2019