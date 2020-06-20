FREEMAN,
Brian Alexander McKay: MBE
Brian passed away peacefully at Shona McFarlane Home and Hospital, Lower Hutt, on Wednesday 17th June 2020, in his 95th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Helen. Much loved Dad of Paul & Rose, and Jayne & Deryck. Loving Grandad to Reenie, Tori, Allie; Conor, Catriona, Thomina, and Siobhan, and Great-Grandad to Kingston and Reenie's special expected new arrival. Much loved uncle to Wendy & Jeff, Hannah & Brooke, and the extended families. Special thanks to the staff at Shona McFarlane Home and Hospital for their wonderful care of Brian. All communications to the Freeman Family can be sent C/- PO Box 30-067, Lower Hutt 5040, or left on Brian's tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz
A service for Brian will be held in the Croft centennial Chapel, 2 Osborne Place (off Queens Drive), Lower Hutt, on Wednesday 24th June 2020 at 1.00pm, thereafter interment in the Taita Lawn Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post from June 20 to June 22, 2020