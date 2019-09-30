Brian DAVIS

Death Notice

DAVIS, Brian Raymond:
Of Koputaroa. On 27 September 2019 at Arohanui Hospice, Palmerston North, aged 72 years. Dearly loved husband of Mary. Proud and loving dad of Gary and Lindsey, Fiona and Aaron, Craig and Krystal. Proud Grandad of Jared, Joshua, Natalie, Ethan, Cameron,and Matthew. Many thanks to Ward 23 Oncology team for their care and support of Brian. A service to celebrate Brian's life will be held at the Salvation Army Worship and Community Centre, Durham Street, Levin, on Thursday 3 October, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation.

Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 30, 2019
