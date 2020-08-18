CREED, Brian William:
Peacefully on 16 August 2020 at Palmerston North Hospital after a long and fruitful life and a short illness. Husband of the late Valerie Creed. Father of the late David, Stephen and Andrea. Grandfather of Shane, Daniel, Sam and Lauren. Great-Grandfather of Hunter, Maggie, Max and Lachlan. Companion of many dogs. Friend of many. Loved by all. The family is grateful of the care Brian received at Palmerston North Hospital, Horowhenua Community Hospital and the Levin War Veterans Home. A service for Brian will be held Friday 21st August 2020, 11.00am at The Funeral Home, 545 Queen Street East, Levin, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 18, 2020