COOPER, John:
Passed away peacefully at Wellington Hospital on Thursday 26th December 2019 with family at his side. Loved father and father-in-law of Susan and Dave; Anny and Dan; Sam and Melanie. Loved Granddad of Willy, Zhora, Devon, Erica, Liam and James. Loved Great-grandad of Ivy, Everly, Willow and Harlow. A special thank you to the staff at Wellington ICU for their care of John. In lieu of flowers, donations to SPCA would be appreciated. Messages to the family may be posted c/-PO Box 7123, Wellington 6242. Friends are invited to join together to pay their respects and tell stories at John's home on Tuesday 31st December 2019 between 2pm and 6pm. Please phone The Wilson Funeral Home on 04 389-6069 should you need the venue address.
Published in Dominion Post from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30, 2019