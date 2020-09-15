CONNOLLY, Brian Joseph:
Of Linden. Passed away peacefully on 13 September 2020, aged 95 years. Loving husband of the late Pat. Loving father and father-in-law of Deborah and Paul Jackson, Andrew and Jennifer Connolly. Loving and proud grandfather of Richard, Simon, and Hannah; Kate, Fergus, and the late McGregor. Great-grandfather of Blake, Carter, Austin, and Finley; Delilah, and Birdie. In lieu of flowers, donations to the SPCA would be appreciated and may be left at the Church. A funeral service for Brian will be held at St Christopher's Anglican Church, Corner Main and Lyndhurst Roads, Tawa, Wellington, on Thursday, 17 September commencing at 2.00pm. Thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2020