  • "Very sad to hear of Chardys passing. Condolences to Carol..."
    - Ilone Kelly
  • "So sorry to hear of Brian's passing.I always found him to..."
  • "Deepest condolences to Carol, Scott and the Chard families...."
    - Ted & Vicky Harman
  • "Condolences to the Chard Family. Sad to hear of the..."
    - Graham Bowen
  • "It is with real sadness we read Chardys sudden death and..."
    - Gary Stewart
Service Information
Eagars Funeral Services
172- 174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki
4312
067592200
Death Notice

CHARD, Brian John:
Chardy's family are extremely saddened by his sudden death, aged 72 years. Much loved Chardy of Carol. Treasured Dad and Poppa of Tania, Geoff, Blake, Caine, and Grace; Scott, Megan, Ashley, and Cohen. Dearly loved brother of Bev, loved son of Mick and Lorna (both deceased). Loved brother-in-law and uncle of the Laing family. Messages for Chardy's family may be left on his tribute page at www.eagars.co.nz/chardy. A service to celebrate Chardy's life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Tuesday 10 September 2019 at 2.00pm. A private cremation will be held.

Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 7, 2019
