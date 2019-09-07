CHARD, Brian John:
Chardy's family are extremely saddened by his sudden death, aged 72 years. Much loved Chardy of Carol. Treasured Dad and Poppa of Tania, Geoff, Blake, Caine, and Grace; Scott, Megan, Ashley, and Cohen. Dearly loved brother of Bev, loved son of Mick and Lorna (both deceased). Loved brother-in-law and uncle of the Laing family. Messages for Chardy's family may be left on his tribute page at www.eagars.co.nz/chardy. A service to celebrate Chardy's life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Tuesday 10 September 2019 at 2.00pm. A private cremation will be held.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 7, 2019