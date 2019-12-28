BUSHBY, Brian William:
Of Tawa. Unexpectedly at home. Dearly loved father of Kirsty and Jonathan. Loved grandad of Harlee. In my thoughts and sadly missed by Vikki. Loved brother of Gloria. Sadly missed by Jazz. In lieu of flowers, donations to the SPCA would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages for 'The family of Brian Bushby' may be sent c/- PO Box 50-347, Porirua 5240. A celebration of Brian's life will be held in the Whenua Tapu Crematorium Chapel, Airlie Road, Pukerua Bay on Friday 3 January 2020, at 11.00am.
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 28, 2019