BUGDEN, Brian Kenneth:
Passed away peacefully at Tauranga Hospital, on Sunday 8th November 2020, aged 76. Loved father and father-in-law of Victoria, Justine, Gav and Elijah. Adored Grandad to Angus, Harvey and Miles. Loved brother of Peter, Kevin and Janice. Cherished partner of Carol and fondly remembered by her daughters and their families. A funeral service to celebrate Brian's life will be held at Elliotts Chapel on Cameron, 414 Cameron Road, Tauranga, on Friday 13th November at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the St John Ambulance would be appreciated. Communications to Fuller/Bugden family, C/- 25 Ninth Avenue, Tauranga.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 11, 2020