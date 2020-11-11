Brian BUGDEN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brian BUGDEN.
Service Information
Elliotts Memorial (Rosebank chapel)
25 Ninth Ave
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
07578 3338
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 13, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Elliotts Chapel on Cameron
414 Cameron Road
Tauranga
View Map
Death Notice

BUGDEN, Brian Kenneth:
Passed away peacefully at Tauranga Hospital, on Sunday 8th November 2020, aged 76. Loved father and father-in-law of Victoria, Justine, Gav and Elijah. Adored Grandad to Angus, Harvey and Miles. Loved brother of Peter, Kevin and Janice. Cherished partner of Carol and fondly remembered by her daughters and their families. A funeral service to celebrate Brian's life will be held at Elliotts Chapel on Cameron, 414 Cameron Road, Tauranga, on Friday 13th November at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the St John Ambulance would be appreciated. Communications to Fuller/Bugden family, C/- 25 Ninth Avenue, Tauranga.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 11, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.