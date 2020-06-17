BREGMEN, Brian Eric:
Of Otaki. Peacefully on 15 June 2020 at Waikanae Lodge, aged 85 years. Much loved husband of Jan. Loving father and father-in-law of Shern and Owen Knowles, Blair and the late Kim, Scott and Maree. Loving Grandad of Daniel, Raegan, and Zac and Great-Grandad to all his great-grandchildren, and will be sadly missed by all. Many thanks to all the staff of Waikanae Lodge for their care of Brian. A celebration of Brian's life will be held at Rangiatea Anglican Church, Te Rauparaha Street, Otaki, on Friday 19 June, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on June 17, 2020