BENNETT, Brian John:
On 28 May 2020, peacefully at home. Dearly loved husband of Sylvia. Beloved father and father-in-law of Tim and Sue, Simon and Tessa, Matthew and Annie. Loved grandfather of Claudia, Molly, George, Louis, Sophia and Edward. A service celebrating Brian's life will be held at St Mary of the Angels, Boulcott St, Wellington, at 10.30am on Tuesday 2 June. In lieu of flowers, donations to Malaghan Institute of Medical Research would be appreciated.
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ 385 0745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on May 30, 2020