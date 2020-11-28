AVISS, Brian Edward:
On November 21, 2020, peacefully at Parkwood Lodge, Waikanae. Aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband of Diane. Loved father and father-in-law of Robyn & Birt, Niki, Michael & Selena. Loved grandpop of Jordan, Jasmine, Isaac, Ella, Alex and Katie. Great-grandpop of Ava and Adelia. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Parkwood Lodge for their care of Brian. In accordance with Brian's wishes, a private service has been held.
Waikanae Funeral Home
Tel 04 2936844
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 28, 2020