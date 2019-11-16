SHANKS, Brent James:
Passed away suddenly but peacefully surrounded by family and friends at Nelson Hospital, on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. Aged 47. Devoted husband of Tracey, adored daddy of Hannah, and Emily. Much loved son of Ian and Kay Shanks (Masterton), and loved brother of Jo Shanks and the late Bill Wilson (Napier). Loved and admired son-in-law of Bryce and Carol Buckland, brother-in-law of Craig and Kirilee Buckland, and loved uncle of Ellie and Kelia Buckland (Franz Josef Glacier). Generously supported throughout his illness and in the last days of his life by wonderful family, friends, and compassionate medical professionals to whom we are eternally grateful. In particular a special thanks to Tracy, Jared, Sarah and Steve and the wonderful staff of Nelson Cancer Society, Nelson Tasman Hospice and Nelson Hospital for their love, care and continued devotion. Messages can be sent c/- the Shanks family, 164 Tahunanui Drive, Nelson 7011, or email to [email protected] In lieu of flowers donations would be greatly appreciated and may be made at the service or made directly to the Nelson Cancer Society or Nelson Tasman Hospice.
Rest in peace after a long, brave battle.
A celebration of Brent's life will be held at The Shone and Shirley Funeral Home, 164 Tahunanui Drive, Nelson, at 1.30pm, on Wednesday, November 20.
Published in Dominion Post from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2019