NEALE, Brent Mitchell:
Of Paraparaumu. Peacefully, but suddenly surrounded by his family at Wellington Hospital, on Wednesday 23 September 2020. Aged 58 years. Dearly loved son of Carole & Dave. Beloved father and father-in-law of Kristin & Richard and Jordyn & Jack, and "Nigel". Loved grandfather of Connor and Cara; and Leo and Braxton. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Kerry & Ron, Kirsten (dec), and Aaron. A much loved uncle to Jayde and Ryan, and nephew to Phillip and Mareeta and all the family. A service to celebrate Brent's life will be held at the Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, on Wednesday 30 September 2020, at 11.00am, to be followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society of New Zealand (www.cancernz.org.nz) would be appreciated. Messages to "The Neale Family" PO Box 119, Paraparaumu, 5254.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 26, 2020