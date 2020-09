NEALE, Brent Mitchell:Of Paraparaumu. Peacefully, but suddenly surrounded by his family at Wellington Hospital, on Wednesday 23 September 2020. Aged 58 years. Dearly loved son of Carole & Dave. Beloved father and father-in-law of Kristin & Richard and Jordyn & Jack, and "Nigel". Loved grandfather of Connor and Cara; and Leo and Braxton. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Kerry & Ron, Kirsten (dec), and Aaron. A much loved uncle to Jayde and Ryan, and nephew to Phillip and Mareeta and all the family. A service to celebrate Brent's life will be held at the Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, on Wednesday 30 September 2020, at 11.00am, to be followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society of New Zealand ( www.cancernz.org.nz ) would be appreciated. Messages to "The Neale Family" PO Box 119, Paraparaumu, 5254.