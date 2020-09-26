Brent NEALE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brent NEALE.
Service Information
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Ltd
9-11 Hinemoa St
Paraparaumu , Wellington
042985168
Death Notice

NEALE, Brent Mitchell:
Of Paraparaumu. Peacefully, but suddenly surrounded by his family at Wellington Hospital, on Wednesday 23 September 2020. Aged 58 years. Dearly loved son of Carole & Dave. Beloved father and father-in-law of Kristin & Richard and Jordyn & Jack, and "Nigel". Loved grandfather of Connor and Cara; and Leo and Braxton. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Kerry & Ron, Kirsten (dec), and Aaron. A much loved uncle to Jayde and Ryan, and nephew to Phillip and Mareeta and all the family. A service to celebrate Brent's life will be held at the Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, on Wednesday 30 September 2020, at 11.00am, to be followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society of New Zealand (www.cancernz.org.nz) would be appreciated. Messages to "The Neale Family" PO Box 119, Paraparaumu, 5254.

logo
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 26, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.