Brent HIGGS

Service Information
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Whenua Tapu Crematorium Chapel
Airlie Road
Pukerua Bay
Death Notice

HIGGS, Brent Frederick:
Of Porirua. (Ex Reserve Bank, Centreport). At Auckland Hospital on 12th December 2019. Soulmate and "partner in crime" to Liz. Brother to Ronnie, Dave, Gary and Brenda. Brother-in-law to Suzanne, Epi and the late Roy Potter. In lieu of flowers, donations to the SPCA would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages for 'The Family of Brent Higgs' may be sent c/- PO Box 50-347, Porirua 5240. We will celebrate Brent's life in the Whenua Tapu Crematorium Chapel, Airlie Road, Pukerua Bay, on Monday 30th December 2019 at 11.00am.

Published in Dominion Post from Dec. 14 to Dec. 28, 2019
