McFADDEN, Brendan:
Died peacefully with family around him on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at the Harbour Hospice North Shore. Beloved husband of 47 years to Julia. Loved father and father-in-law of Lucy and David Pendlebury, Kate and Hamish Saunders, and Hannah McFadden. Grandaddy to Leticia, Sharnika and Ziva: Grampie to Hudson and Leo.
We will hold you
forever in our hearts.
A Requiem Mass will be held in the St Francis and All Souls Church, 2A Albert Street, Devonport, on Saturday, July 18 at 11.00am. Light refreshments to follow at St Leo's School Hall. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St Vincent de Paul at: donate.svdp.org.nz/appeal
Published in Dominion Post on July 17, 2020