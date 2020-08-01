McLEAN,
Brenda Gwendoline:
Aged 86. Passed peacefully on 29 July 2020. Dearly loved by brother Derek and Anne in England, special friends, walking group and Wadestown community. A service will be held at Lychgate Funerals, 306 Willis Street, on Tuesday 4th August, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Many thanks to the outstanding care and compassion from staff of Cashmere Heights Rest Home. Messages can be sent C/- PO Box 642, Wellington 6140. In lieu of flowers, donations to SPCA would be appreciated.
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ 385 0745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 1, 2020