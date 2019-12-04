 -->

Brenda MCKEOWN

Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Ltd
9-11 Hinemoa St
Paraparaumu , Wellington
Death Notice

McKEOWN,
Brenda Joyce (nee Inwood):
Passed away peacefully in the company of family at Wellington Hospital on Saturday, 30 November 2019. Aged 76 years. Loved and loving wife of Archie for 46 years. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Richard & Paula, and Jocelyn & Chris. Adored Nana to Patrick and Emma; and George and Molly. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Roger & Doris and loved auntie to Michael and Megan and their families. Sister-in-law to Gerry (Scotland). Thanks to Wellington Free Ambulance, Life Flight and Wellington Hospital for their care and attention. A memorial service for Brenda will be held in the Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, on Monday 9 December 2019 at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers, donations in Brenda's memory to the Wellington Free Ambulance and/or Life Flight Trust would be appreciated and may be left at the Chapel.
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 4, 2019
