DEAVIN, Brenda Deirdre:
(formerly of Wellington and Picton). On November 19, 2019, peacefully in Levin, aged 72 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Dawn and Jonno, Mike and Fleur, Chris and Erica, and Tim. Loved Nana of Mathew, Damian, Britain, Bradley and Jorja. Loved GG of Kaayden, Noah, Zara-Hope, Aurora-Lee, Alexia, Braxton, Lincoln, Blake and Leighton. Soulmate of Ron Musgrove (dec). Beloved sister, aunt and friend to family in the UK. Fondly remembered by Michael W. Deavin. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Brenda to Breast Cancer Foundation NZ would be appreciated and may be made online or left at the service. A service for Brenda will be held in Lychgate Funeral Home Chapel, 306 Willis Street, Wellington, on Friday, November 29, at 1.00pm. Followed by private cremation. All messages to the "Deavin family", C/- Lychgate Funerals, 306 Willis Street, Wellington 6011.
