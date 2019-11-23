Brenda DEAVIN

  • "With love and fond memories of the lady who introduced me..."
    - Pat Fitzgerald
  • "Will always be remembered by your friends in Picton Mike..."
    - Carolyn Strongman
Lychgate Funeral Home
cnr Willis & Aro Sts
Wellington, Wellington
043850745
Service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
1:00 p.m.
Lychgate Funeral Home
cnr Willis & Aro Sts
Wellington, Wellington
Death Notice

DEAVIN, Brenda Deirdre:
(formerly of Wellington and Picton). On November 19, 2019, peacefully in Levin, aged 72 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Dawn and Jonno, Mike and Fleur, Chris and Erica, and Tim. Loved Nana of Mathew, Damian, Britain, Bradley and Jorja. Loved GG of Kaayden, Noah, Zara-Hope, Aurora-Lee, Alexia, Braxton, Lincoln, Blake and Leighton. Soulmate of Ron Musgrove (dec). Beloved sister, aunt and friend to family in the UK. Fondly remembered by Michael W. Deavin. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Brenda to Breast Cancer Foundation NZ would be appreciated and may be made online or left at the service. A service for Brenda will be held in Lychgate Funeral Home Chapel, 306 Willis Street, Wellington, on Friday, November 29, at 1.00pm. Followed by private cremation. All messages to the "Deavin family", C/- Lychgate Funerals, 306 Willis Street, Wellington 6011.
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ (04) 385 0745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post from Nov. 23 to Nov. 27, 2019
