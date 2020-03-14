Brenda COE (1940 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brenda COE.
Service Information
Gee & Hickton Funeral directors
1 Cornwall Street
Wellington, Wellington
045663103
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Cornwall Manor
cnr Knights Rd and Cornwall St
Lower Hutt
View Map
Death Notice

COE, Brenda Louise:
Born 31 August 1940. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 10 March 2020, surrounded by family. Loved daughter of May and Clem (both dec). Loving sister of Lorraine and Peter (both dec), Wally and Wendy, John (dec) and Denise, Peter and Penny, Kevin and Elizabeth. Loving aunt and great-aunt to all her nieces and nephews. Greatly loved by her cousins. Brenda will be dearly missed by her family and friends. In lieu of flowers, a donation to The Heart Foundation would be appreciated. A service to celebrate Brenda's life will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Rd and Cornwall St, Lower Hutt, on Tuesday 17 March at 2.00pm, and will be followed by private cremation at Akatarawa Crematorium. All messages to "the Coe family" C/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt.

logo
Published in Dominion Post from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.