COE, Brenda Louise:
Born 31 August 1940. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 10 March 2020, surrounded by family. Loved daughter of May and Clem (both dec). Loving sister of Lorraine and Peter (both dec), Wally and Wendy, John (dec) and Denise, Peter and Penny, Kevin and Elizabeth. Loving aunt and great-aunt to all her nieces and nephews. Greatly loved by her cousins. Brenda will be dearly missed by her family and friends. In lieu of flowers, a donation to The Heart Foundation would be appreciated. A service to celebrate Brenda's life will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Rd and Cornwall St, Lower Hutt, on Tuesday 17 March at 2.00pm, and will be followed by private cremation at Akatarawa Crematorium. All messages to "the Coe family" C/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt.
Published in Dominion Post from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2020