BLADEN, Brenda Mary:
Peacefully at Woburn Enliven Home on September 15, 2019. Formerly of Lower Hutt, aged 85 years. Loved wife of the late Frank and mother of Alison and Lorna.
"Rest in Peace Mum"
No flowers by request. Following a private cremation, a memorial service will be held in St James Anglican Church, Woburn Road, Lower Hutt, on Tuesday, September 24, at 1.00pm. All messages to "the Bladen family", C/- P.O. Box 30-127, Lower Hutt.

Published in Dominion Post from Sept. 18 to Sept. 21, 2019
