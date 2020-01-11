WHITCOMBE, Braden John:
Of Kapiti. On 27 December 2019, in Vancouver, Canada. Aged 32 years. Dearly loved son of Deirdre and the late John. Loved partner of Katie. Loved nephew of Patricia and Mariano, and cousin of Mirina. Loved nephew of Sheila & Ray and family (UK). In lieu of flowers donations to 'whirlwind' at www.whirlwindstories.com or Wellington City Mission at www.wellingtoncitymission.org.nz A Memorial Service for Braden will be held at Saint Paul's Anglican Church, corner Kapiti Rd and Langdale Ave, Paraparaumu, on Thursday 16 January 2020, at 2.00pm. Later a gathering to celebrate his life and inter his ashes will be held at 113 Aston Road, Waikanae Downs, on Friday 7th February from 1.00pm.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ
04 2985168
Published in Dominion Post from Jan. 11 to Jan. 14, 2020