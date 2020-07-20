NIEBORG,
Boele Egbert (Bay):
Passed peacefully on Sunday 19th July 2020 at Southland Hospital aged 88. Cherished husband of the late Zelda. Loving father and father-in-law of John & Debra (Gore), Kay & Owen (Christchurch), Keith (Invercargill), Shirley & Phil (Timaru), and Paul & Janet (Wellington), the late Peter. Adored Grandfather of Brooke, Renee, Ashlee, Jolene, Jai, Kayla, Sasha, Korban*, Jacob, Jemma, Maia, & Tahlia, the late Korban. Treasured great-grandfather to his 14 great-grandchildren. Loved son of the late Gezieva & Johannes. Cherished brother and brother-in-law of Lien & the late Kees and the late Johan, all of Holland. Treasured Uncle and Great-Uncle to his many nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate Bay's life will be held in the Avenal Park Funeral Home Chapel, 75 Fox Street on Thursday 23rd July at 1pm. A special thank you to all the staff at Bupa, Southland Hospital and RDNS for their care and compassion of Dad during this time. Messages to 1/151 Moana Street, Invercargill.
Published in Dominion Post on July 20, 2020