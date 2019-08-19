THOMPSON, Bob
(Robert George):
On 15th August 2019 suddenly at Mataikona. Dearly loved husband of Anne. Loved father and father-in-law of Catalina and Brent. Loved Poppa of Brock. A loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many. In accordance with Bob's wishes, a private cremation has been held. A 'Toast to Bob' tribute gathering will be held at the Castlepoint Golf Club on Friday 23rd August 2019 at 1.00pm. Messages to the Thompson family, C/- P.O. Box 163, Carterton 5743, or visit www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 19, 2019