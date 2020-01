BIRNIE, Bob:

In loving memory of a much loved husband, Dad, father-in-law, and our Grandad Bob.

In life we loved you dearly, in death we love you still,

For in our hearts you hold a place no one could ever fill.

Softly the leaves of memory fall,

Gently we gather and treasure them all.

May the winds of love blow softly and whisper in your ear,

That we will always love you, and forever keep you near.

- Heather, Alan, David and Paula, Taine and Keiran.