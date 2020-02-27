BROOKE, Birgitte (Gita):
Passed away peacefully at home in Whanganui on 23 February 2020, aged 88. Beloved wife of the late Anthony. Mother of Anna. Grandma to Laurence, and Jason Brooke. Co-founder of Peace Through Unity, Gita will be greatly missed by all her family and friends including the worldwide coworkers for the Culture of Peace. A funeral service for Gita will be held in Christ Church Anglican Church, Wicksteed Street, Whanganui, on Friday 28 February 2020, at 2.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 27, 2020