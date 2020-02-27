Birgitte BROOKE

Guest Book
  • "May You always be remember for your kind deeds on Earth......"
    - Kai Arahi Hagger
Service Information
Cleveland Funeral Home
179 Ingestre St
Wanganui , Manawatu-Wanganui
063455522
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Christ Church Anglican Church
Wicksteed Street
Whanganui
View Map
Death Notice

BROOKE, Birgitte (Gita):
Passed away peacefully at home in Whanganui on 23 February 2020, aged 88. Beloved wife of the late Anthony. Mother of Anna. Grandma to Laurence, and Jason Brooke. Co-founder of Peace Through Unity, Gita will be greatly missed by all her family and friends including the worldwide coworkers for the Culture of Peace. A funeral service for Gita will be held in Christ Church Anglican Church, Wicksteed Street, Whanganui, on Friday 28 February 2020, at 2.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 27, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.