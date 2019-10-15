COX, Bill (William Robert):
Callsign ZL2BIL - of Suez Street, Martinborough. Passed away peacefully at Wairarapa Hospital on Friday 11th October 2019, aged 85, in the company of his children. Dearly loved husband of Catherine. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Vincent & Catherine, and Glen & Roberta. A special thanks to the staff of Kahukura (Wairarapa Palliative Care), Wairarapa Hospital OT, ER and Surgical Ward doctors, nurses, and carers, Wairarapa DHB Focus, Martinborough Health Services, Martinborough Pharmacy, and the team at Wharekaka - you are all stars. In accordance with Bill's wishes a private service has been held. Messages can be left on Bill's tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 15, 2019