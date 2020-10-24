ROACH, Bevil Skipwith:
Passed away suddenly at home, with family by his side, on Thursday 22 October 2020. In his 84th year. Dearly loved and respected husband of Jocelyn for 52 years. Loved and cherished father and father-in-law of Kere, and Shelley and Andrew. Adored Pop to Jack, Reuben, and Kayde. Son-in-law of Maisie and the late Ted Miles. A much loved brother, brother- in-law, uncle and mate to many. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Heart Foundation or St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made online or left in the Chapel foyer. A service for Bevil will be held at the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Tuesday 27 October 2020, at 11.00am.
NZIFH
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 24, 2020