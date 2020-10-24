Bevil ROACH

Guest Book
  • "Please accept our heartfelt condolences on the passing of..."
    - Suzanne Needham
  • "My sympathy to you all on the passing of Bevil. Jocelyn,..."
    - Diana McCallum
  • "Sorry for your loss. Himatangi Beach Cossie Club"
Service Information
Beauchamp Funeral Home Ltd
167 John F. Kennedy Dve
Palmerston North, Manawatu-Wanganui
063551889
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Beauchamp Funeral Home Ltd
167 John F. Kennedy Dve
Palmerston North, Manawatu-Wanganui
View Map
Death Notice

ROACH, Bevil Skipwith:
Passed away suddenly at home, with family by his side, on Thursday 22 October 2020. In his 84th year. Dearly loved and respected husband of Jocelyn for 52 years. Loved and cherished father and father-in-law of Kere, and Shelley and Andrew. Adored Pop to Jack, Reuben, and Kayde. Son-in-law of Maisie and the late Ted Miles. A much loved brother, brother- in-law, uncle and mate to many. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Heart Foundation or St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made online or left in the Chapel foyer. A service for Bevil will be held at the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Tuesday 27 October 2020, at 11.00am.

logoNZIFH
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 24, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.