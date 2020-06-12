Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverly HISCOX. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 p.m. The Centre Seddon Street Raetihi View Map Death Notice

HISCOX, Beverly Anne

Tragically taken from us on Sunday 7th June 2020, aged 66 years. Cherished daughter of Larry and the late Eileen Stent. Dearly loved wife of Mike. Loved and adored mother and mother-in-law of Lee and Willie, Amy and Ricky, Michelle, Vicki and John, and Jo and Paul. Forever loved Nanny to Mackenzie, Mason, Mia, Alysha, Kaden, Luka, Blake, Kace, Troy, and JJ. Loving sister to Ian, Kevin and Margo. Much loved aunty to Jarred, Hayley, Logen, and Hunter.

"Loved and remembered always by her family and the many hearts of all who knew her"



SIRETT, Luka Paul

Tragically taken from us on Sunday 7th June 2020, aged 10 years. Forever loved son of Paul and Jo. Amazing brother of the late Jackson (JJ). Very dear great-grandson of Larry and Doris. Dearly cherished grandson of Mike and the late Beverly (Bev), and Glenn and Tracey. Treasured nephew of Lee and Willie, Amy and Ricky, Michelle, Vicki and John, and Leigh and Lana. Adored cousin of Mackenzie, Mason, Mia, Alysha, Kaden, Blake, Kace, Troy, and Maddy.



"We love you and your brother more than anything ever created. We are going to miss you like crazy."









SIRETT, Jackson Joe (JJ)

Tragically taken from us on Sunday 7 th June 2020 aged 5 years. Forever loved son of Paul and Jo. Amazing brother of the late Luka. Very dear great grandson of Larry and Doris. Dearly cherished grandson of Mike and the late Beverly (Bev), and Glenn and Tracey. Treasured nephew of Lee and Willie, Amy and Ricky, Michelle, Vicki and John, and Leigh and Lana. Adored cousin of Mackenzie, Mason, Mia, Alysha, Kaden, Blake, Kace, Troy, and Maddy.

"We love you and your brother more than anything ever created. We are going to miss you like crazy."

















A combined service will be held to celebrate the lives of Beverly, Luka and Jackson (JJ) at The Centre, Seddon Street, Raetihi, on Monday 15th June 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by interment in the Raetihi Public Cemetery.



