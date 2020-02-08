ELLIOTT,
Beverly Anne (Bev):
Formerly of Tawa. Passed away 6 February 2020 suddenly at her home in Levin, aged 82. Dearly loved wife of the late Tom. Treasured mum and mother-in-law of Sue and Joe, Joss, Tetia and Grant, Anthony and Wendie, and cherished nana/grans to Adam, Jo, Craig, Dan, Corey, Aimee, Anthony and Kayla. Great-grandmother to Thomas, Addison and William. A service for Bev will be held at The Funeral Home, 545 Queen Street, Levin, on Wednesday 12 February 2020 at 11.00am, followed by interment at Whenua Tapu Cemetery. Messages C/- 547 Queen St, Levin 5510.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 8, 2020