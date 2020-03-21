WINCH, Beverley Mary:
On 19 March 2020 at Hamilton, with her daughter by her side. Beloved wife of the late Leon Olaf, cherished mother of Megan and Jonathan, loved mother-in-law of Barbara and Rikke, and dear grandmother of Sofie and Villads. A private service has been held. The family would like to thank Beverley's loyal friends for their companionship over many years, as well the nursing staff at Hilda Ross for their compassionate care, particularly Debbie, Lydia, Marife and Rommel. All communications to the Winch family at 12 Nathan Avenue, Paraparaumu Beach.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 21, 2020