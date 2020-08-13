WALKER,
Beverley Justine (Bev)
(nee Maddock):
Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday 12th August 2020. Loved wife of David (dec). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Justine, Chris, Vicki, Lorraine and Kevin. Cherished nana of Phillip and Amy, Amy, Tracey, Corene, Sherie, Stuart and Jess; and her many great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff at Malvina Major Retirement Village for their excellent care and support of Bev. Messages and tributes to 'the Walker/Maddock family' may be placed online at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14630, Kilbirnie 6241. Beverley's funeral service will be held at The Cockburn Street Chapel, on Friday 14th August at 11.00am. Thereafter a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 13, 2020